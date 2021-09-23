Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

According to D.C. Police, Denijah White was last seen in the 6300 block of 5th Street in Northwest Thursday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to D.C. Police, Denijah White was last seen in the 6300 block of 5th Street in Northwest Thursday afternoon.

Denijah is described as a 14-year-old Black girl. She is 5'6" and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Investigators say she was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, white shirt, khaki pants, white shoes and carrying a pink purse.

D.C. Police do not have any additional details about the circumstances of Denijah's disappearance.

Anyone who sees Denijah or may know where she is should contact police at 202-727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

Critical #Missing Person 14-year-old Denijah White, who was last seen in the 6300 block of 5th Street, Northwest on Thursday, September 23, 2021.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/NdjcTN2UWu — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 24, 2021