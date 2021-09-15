Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

According to D.C. Police, Naomi Lockamy was last seen in the 5300 block of 4th Street in Northwest on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to D.C. Police, Naomi Lockamy was last seen in the 5300 block of 4th Street in Northwest on Wednesday.

Naomi is described as a black girl who stands 5'6" tall and weighs around 124 pounds. She has brown eyes and long red hair in braids. Police say she was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

D.C. Police do not have any additional details about the circumstances of Naomi's disappearance.

Anyone who sees Naomi or may know where she is should contact police at 202-727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

