Police: Missing 11-year-old Silver Spring boy found safe

Richard Herrera was found safe and unharmed, according to police.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

SILVER SPRING, Md. — 10 p.m. Update:

Richard Herrera was found safe and unharmed, according to police.

Original Story:

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy in Silver Spring.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, Richard Herrera was last seen leaving Silver Spring International Middle School on Wayne Avenue Monday.

Police describe Richard as an 11-year-old boy with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs around 160 pounds and wears glasses.

Richard was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, blue shoes and carrying a backpack. 

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police - Special Victims Investigations Division ask anyone with information to call (204) 773-5400 or the non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000.

Credit: Montgomery County Police

