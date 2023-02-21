Police search for missing 11-year-old in Montgomery Co.

Jeyco is described as an 11-year-old boy who is 5 feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID), Jeyco Estrada was reported missing Tuesday evening.

Jeyco was reportedly last seen leaving Whetstone Elementary School on Thomas Farm Road in Montgomery Village around 3 p.m.

Jeyco is described as an 11-year-old boy who is 5 feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police are concerned for Jeyco's safety.

Anyone who has seen Jeyco, or knows where he may be, is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.