x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing

Police search for missing 11-year-old in Montgomery Co.

Jeyco is described as an 11-year-old boy who is 5 feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

More Videos

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID), Jeyco Estrada was reported missing Tuesday evening.

Jeyco was reportedly last seen leaving Whetstone Elementary School on Thomas Farm Road in Montgomery Village around 3 p.m. 

Jeyco is described as an 11-year-old boy who is 5 feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police are concerned for Jeyco's safety.

Anyone who has seen Jeyco, or knows where he may be, is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.   

Credit: MCPD

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available. 

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Here's the new method bloodhounds are using to find missing people

Free kits collect the scent of children and those with dementia to give bloodhounds a better tracking chance. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube channel. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out