Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in Fairfax County

According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, Citlaly Ferreyra Agapito was last seen Monday evening in the 3400 block of Payne Street in Culmore.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old girl. 

Police describe Citlaly as standing five feet tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds and having black and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark joggers and white slip-on vans. 

Officers say Citlaly is endangered due to her age. 

If you have seen Citlaly, or know where she may be, call Fairfax County Police at (703) 691-2131.

