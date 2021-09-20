Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in Fairfax County

According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, Citlaly Ferreyra Agapito was last seen Monday evening in the 3400 block of Payne Street in Culmore.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police describe Citlaly as standing five feet tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds and having black and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark joggers and white slip-on vans.

Officers say Citlaly is endangered due to her age.

If you have seen Citlaly, or know where she may be, call Fairfax County Police at (703) 691-2131.

#MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: 11yo Citlaly Ferreyra Agapito last seen today, 6 pm in 3400 blk of Payne St in Culmore. She is 5’0”, 110 lbs w/ blk hair & brown eyes. Wearing blk t-shirt, dark joggers & white slip on Vans. Endangered due to age. Pls call 703-691-2131 w/ info. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/3tWyvmMWxQ — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) September 21, 2021