Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, Citlaly Ferreyra Agapito was last seen Monday evening in the 3400 block of Payne Street in Culmore.
Police describe Citlaly as standing five feet tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds and having black and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark joggers and white slip-on vans.
Officers say Citlaly is endangered due to her age.
If you have seen Citlaly, or know where she may be, call Fairfax County Police at (703) 691-2131.
