FOUND: 11-year-old Fairfax County boy found safe, according to police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Police in Fairfax County say 11-year-old Tristan Harris has been found and is safe. Police thanked the community for the help to find him.
Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Tristan Harris was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Persimmon Circle, according to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department.
Officers describe Tristan as being 5'2" tall, weighing around 160 pounds and having black hair. He was last seen wearing a white and pink t-shirt, dark pants and a black backpack.
Police have classified Tristan as "endangered" due to his age.
If you have seen Tristan, or know where he is, call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
READ NEXT:
- Missing sisters | Updated age progression photos released
- Coast guard suspends search for 9 missing people after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
- FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
- Police locate missing 6-year-old in DC
- 7-month-old girl found safe and unharmed, police say
- FOUND | Maryland woman, 8-month-old son found safe and unharmed
Free kits collect the scent of children and those with dementia to give bloodhounds a better tracking chance.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.