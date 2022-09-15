x
Missing

FOUND: 11-year-old Fairfax County boy found safe, according to police

Police tweeted Tristan Harris has been located around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Police in Fairfax County say 11-year-old Tristan Harris has been found and is safe. Police thanked the community for the help to find him.

Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 11-year-old boy in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Tristan Harris was last seen around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Persimmon Circle, according to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department.

Officers describe Tristan as being 5'2" tall, weighing around 160 pounds and having black hair. He was last seen wearing a white and pink t-shirt, dark pants and a black backpack.

Police have classified Tristan as "endangered" due to his age. 

If you have seen Tristan, or know where he is, call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available. 

