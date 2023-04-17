FOUND: Missing 10-year-old boy found unharmed

The missing child was last seen on Saturday, April 15 around 4 p.m. in the 19600 block of Sparr Spring Rd.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The missing 10-year-old boy was found safe about an hour after police put out a request for information. The story below has been edited to reflect the new details.

ORIGINAL:

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division, the missing child was last seen on Saturday, April 15 around 4 p.m. in the 19600 block of Sparr Spring Rd.

He is described as a 10-year-old boy who is around 4 feet tall and weighs around 85 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray Crocs.

Police and the boy's family are concerned about him and his safety.

Anyone who has seen the missing child, or knows where he may be, is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773- 5400. Callers may remain anonymous.