MISSING: 10-year-old boy in Prince George's Co. last seen riding bike

x
MISSING:

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old boy. 

According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department, Jorden Rainey was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Fisher Road. Police say he was riding a red and orange bike. 

Jorden is described as a four-foot boy who weighs around 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, light blue shirt, dark pants and a blue backpack.

If you have seen Jorden or know where he may be, contact 911. 

Credit: PGPD
