MISSING: 10-year-old boy in Prince George's Co. last seen riding bike

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 10-year-old boy.
According to a tweet from the Prince George's County Police Department, Jorden Rainey was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 5900 block of Fisher Road. Police say he was riding a red and orange bike.
Jorden is described as a four-foot boy who weighs around 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, light blue shirt, dark pants and a blue backpack.
If you have seen Jorden or know where he may be, contact 911.
READ NEXT:
- No foul play suspected after missing Sterling woman found dead, police say
- Mother begs for help after her son disappeared from Silver Spring weeks ago
- DC police locate, arrest parent of missing boy Saturday
- 16-year-old DC girl missing, last seen May 1
- FOUND: 12-year-old girl who went missing in Virginia has been found
- Police locate 85-year-old DC man reported missing Sunday
Free kits collect the scent of children and those with dementia to give bloodhounds a better tracking chance.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.