Police search for missing sisters from Montgomery Co.

Zayonah Jackson, 13, was last seen on Friday, May 19 and Zybreiah Jackson, 14, was last seen on Tuesday, May 16. Both were last seen in the 1300 block of 1st Street.
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are searching for two teenage sisters, Zayonah and Zybreiah Jackson, who are from Rockville.

Zayonah, 13, was last seen on Friday, May 19 around 8 a.m. in the 1300 block of 1st Street, according to officials. She is described to be about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Zayonah has long brown hair and brown eyes, however, officials say it is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Zybreiah, 14, was last seen on Tuesday, May 16 around 8 a.m. in the 1300 block of 1st Street, according to officials. She is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Officials say it is unknown what she was last seen wearing as well.

Officials say police and family are concerned for the welfare of both girls. Police have not provided any additional details about this case. WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available. 

