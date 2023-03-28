x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing

Police search for missing 25-year-old Maryland woman

Lauren Kingsbury, 25, was last seen in Laurel, Maryland, on March 24 in the 14000 block of Korba Place.

More Videos

LAUREL, Md. — Officers with the Laurel Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Lauren Kingsbury, 25, was last seen in the 14000 block of Korba Place on Friday, March 24. She was reported missing on Sunday, March 26, according to police.

Kinsburg has been described as a Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Police describe Kingsbury as 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She was also described as having multiple tattoos.

According to police, Kingsbury was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a dark-colored shirt, and white shoes. 

Officials have not provided any additional information about this missing persons case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 301-498-0092 or email LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the woman pictured below please contact us immediately at 301-498-0092 or anonymous tips can be set to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

Posted by Laurel Police Department on Monday, March 27, 2023

Read more from WUSA9:

   

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Searching for missing 8-year-old Montgomery County girl

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Before You Leave, Check This Out