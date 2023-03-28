Police search for missing 25-year-old Maryland woman

Lauren Kingsbury, 25, was last seen in Laurel, Maryland, on March 24 in the 14000 block of Korba Place.

LAUREL, Md. — Officers with the Laurel Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.

Lauren Kingsbury, 25, was last seen in the 14000 block of Korba Place on Friday, March 24. She was reported missing on Sunday, March 26, according to police.

Kinsburg has been described as a Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Police describe Kingsbury as 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She was also described as having multiple tattoos.

According to police, Kingsbury was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a dark-colored shirt, and white shoes.

Officials have not provided any additional information about this missing persons case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 301-498-0092 or email LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the woman pictured below please contact us immediately at 301-498-0092 or anonymous tips can be set to LPDtips@laurel.md.us. Posted by Laurel Police Department on Monday, March 27, 2023