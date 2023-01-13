Police search for missing Germantown teen

Gianna Nicole Conley, 14, was last seen on Jan. 11, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Germantown.

According to detectives with the department's Special Victims Investigation Division, Gianna Nicole Conley was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at about 4 p.m. in the 20100 block of Gunners Terrace, near the Germantown campus of Montgomery College.

Conley is described as about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has brown eyes, dyed red shoulder length hair and a tattoo of a butterfly with the word "Loyalty" on her right forearm. She has both nostrils pierced, according to police.

Investigators have not released any details regarding the circumstances of Conley's disappearance. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.