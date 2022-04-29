Police need help locating woman missing from MedStar Georgetown Hospital

Milfred Smith was reported missing Friday from MedStar Georgetown Hospital in Washington DC.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a 79-year-old woman who was reported missing from MedStar Georgetown Hospital.

Police identified the woman as Milfred Smith. A D.C. Police statement says she was last seen on the 3800 block of Reservoir Road in Northwest.

MPD released the following description of Smith: "[She is] a black female, [5 feet, 1 inches] tall, 180 pounds, with short gray hair and brown eyes."

According to police, "She was last seen wearing a white hospital gown, green dress with flowers and blue jeans."

Anyone with information about Smith's location should call MPD's Command Center at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. People can also call the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.