Missing

Police need help locating woman missing from MedStar Georgetown Hospital

Milfred Smith was reported missing Friday from MedStar Georgetown Hospital in Washington DC.
Credit: WUSA9
Police need help finding 79-year-old Mildred Smith who was last seen in the 3800 block of Reservoir Road in Northwest D.C. Call (202) 727-9099 with information.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a 79-year-old woman who was reported missing from MedStar Georgetown Hospital. 

Police identified the woman as Milfred Smith. A D.C. Police statement says she was last seen on the 3800 block of Reservoir Road in Northwest. 

MPD released the following description of Smith: "[She is] a black female, [5 feet, 1 inches] tall, 180 pounds, with short gray hair and brown eyes."

According to police, "She was last seen wearing a white hospital gown, green dress with flowers and blue jeans."

Anyone with information about Smith's location should call MPD's Command Center at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. People can also call the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

