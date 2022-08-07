x
Missing

Police: Missing 14-year-old last seen leaving Clarksburg High School

Police and family are concerned for Jaiden's welfare.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy last seen leaving Clarksburg High School Thursday afternoon.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police - Special Victims Investigations Division, Jaiden Anthony Ochieng left the school around 1 p.m. He is described as standing 5'6" tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and curly black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous. 

Credit: Montgomery Dept. of Police

