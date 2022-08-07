Police: Missing 14-year-old last seen leaving Clarksburg High School

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy last seen leaving Clarksburg High School Thursday afternoon.
According to the Montgomery County Department of Police - Special Victims Investigations Division, Jaiden Anthony Ochieng left the school around 1 p.m. He is described as standing 5'6" tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has brown eyes and curly black hair.
Police and family are concerned for Jaiden's welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400. Callers may remain anonymous.
