'40 years later' | Woman found in steamer trunk in Gambrill Mountain still unknown

A Frederick cold case is still working to put the puzzle pieces together after 40 years. The Maryland Missing Persons Network is hoping to bring justice to the case with the first step being identifying the victim.

On Aug. 24, 1982, mushroom hunters discovered a steamer trunk with a woman's remains inside, off Gambrill Park Road in Gambrill State Park. At that time it was estimated that she had been there for at least a few months but may have died up to 10 years prior.

An anthropologist concluded the woman had back and feet issues, that correspond with spondylolysis, according to a news release. The woman had extensive dental work. She was estimated to be between 17-45 years old, but most likely on the younger end. She was also described as being around 5 foot 3 inches and weighing between 100-130 pounds.

The Doe Network has released photo sketches of what the unidentified woman might have looked like, click here to see.

Police extensively searched missing person reports across the nation for matches, and have ruled out numerous, but have remained unsuccessful in identifying the woman or her killer. They have even strengthened efforts by putting the case on America’s Most Wanted, The New Detectives, Final Justice and Unsolved Mysteries over the years, but even with the attention efforts failed to help.