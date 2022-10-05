Police issue Amber Alert for missing 9-year-old girl in Maryland

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 9-year-old girl in Maryland.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an Amber Alert was issued for Savannah Heaton Tuesday evening.
Savannah was last seen in Westminster in Carroll County, Maryland. Officials believe she is with 33-year-old Magen Ashley Wallen. It is unclear how or if Wallen knows Savannah.
Police believe Wallen may be driving a tan Chevrolet Tahoe with Maryland tag 9DM4538.
Officials ask that if you see Wallen and Savannah to not take any action and to call #77 or 911 immediately.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
READ NEXT:
Free kits collect the scent of children and those with dementia to give bloodhounds a better tracking chance.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.