Police issue Amber Alert for missing 9-year-old girl in Maryland

Police believe the girl may be riding with a woman in a tan Chevrolet Tahoe with Maryland tag 9DM4538.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 9-year-old girl in Maryland.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an Amber Alert was issued for Savannah Heaton Tuesday evening.

Savannah was last seen in Westminster in Carroll County, Maryland. Officials believe she is with 33-year-old Magen Ashley Wallen. It is unclear how or if Wallen knows Savannah.

Police believe Wallen may be driving a tan Chevrolet Tahoe with Maryland tag 9DM4538.

Officials ask that if you see Wallen and Savannah to not take any action and to call #77 or 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

READ NEXT: