HAYMARKET, Va. — UPDATE: Prince William County Police Department has located Karissa "Kris" Baker.

-----------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police need your help locating a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl from Prince William County, Va.

Karissa "Kris" Banker was last seen on Thursday inside her family's home located in the 15400 block of Admiral Baker Circle in the Haymarket area around 4-4:30 p.m.

Police believe Kris voluntarily left the family home, but may be in need of assistance.

Kris is described by police as 5’0”-5’4" female, weighing 130-140 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie with a gear design and black pants with a chain.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.