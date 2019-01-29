CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Police need your help locating a 2-year-old boy from Virginia that could be in danger.

Danielle Burnett is described as 2-feet-8-inches, weighing 35 pounds with blue eyes. He was wearing a blue sweatshirt with "Osh Kosh" written on it and gray cargo pants.

Police believe he may have been taken by his mother, Casey Carter. She is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She may have access to a red 1998 Saturn Sedan with Virginia tag VFW1088.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 911 or Charlottsville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.