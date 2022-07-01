Montgomery Co. Police searching for missing man last seen at Rockville hospital

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing in Rockville Thursday night.
Police say Karl Fong Treichel was last seen around 11 p.m. in the area of Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center at 9901 Medical Center Drive.
Treichel is described as a 24-year-old man who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with medium length black hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue or green scrubs. His direction of travel is unknown, according to police.
Investigators have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding Treichel's disappearance, but say they, and his family, are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information about Treichel's whereabouts is asked to call Montgomery County's 6th District Investigative Section at (240) 773-5770 or the police department's non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000.
