x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing

Montgomery Co. Police searching for missing man last seen at Rockville hospital

Police say 24-year-old Karl Fong Treichel was last seen wearing blue or green scrubs.

More Videos

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in finding a man who went missing in Rockville Thursday night.

Police say Karl Fong Treichel was last seen around 11 p.m. in the area of Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center at 9901 Medical Center Drive. 

Treichel is described as a 24-year-old man who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with medium length black hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue or green scrubs. His direction of travel is unknown, according to police.

Investigators have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding Treichel's disappearance, but say they, and his family, are concerned for his welfare. 

Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Anyone with information about Treichel's whereabouts is asked to call Montgomery County's 6th District Investigative Section at (240) 773-5770 or the police department's non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

RELATED: Police continue search for Woodbridge man missing for nearly a month

RELATED: Mother begs for help after her son disappeared from Silver Spring weeks ago

RELATED: 13-year-old girl thought to be left at Virginia Home Depot found in Maryland

RELATED: This household item could double a bloodhound's chance of finding missing persons alive

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

 

Paid Advertisement