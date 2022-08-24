Police searching for missing 7-month-old girl and her father

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police in Montgomery County are searching for a missing infant and her father and are asking for the public's help to find them.
Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department's Special Victims Investigation Section are looking for 7-month-old Lyric Winter White. She was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 21, with her father, 36-year-old Ronald White Jr.
Lyric is described by police as having black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie with pants that have flowers on them. Lyric is approximately 15 pounds, police say.
Ronald White Jr. is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds, according to police. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a black T-shirt.
Investigators say White is from D.C. and drives a 2019 black Mazda CX-3 with D.C. tags.
Police have not released any other information regarding the circumstances of the father and daughter's disappearance.
They ask anyone with information to call the police non-emergency number at (301)279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240)773-5000. Callers may remain anonymous.
