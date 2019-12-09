RESTON, Va. — Police need your help finding two teens who are missing from Reston, Virginia.

Both Renata Yearout, 15, and Damion Johnson, 16, were last seen around 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Northpoint Glen Court on Wednesday.

Yearout is described as 5’6” tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police did not provide a clothing description.

Johnson is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and a white long sleeve shirt.

Police are concerned about both of their mental and/or physical health. Officials have not explained how Yearout and Johnson are connected.

If you see either of them, call 703-691-2131.

