FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police are looking for 41-year-old Kwang Sok Na, who is believed to be in Annandale Friday morning.

He is considered endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

Na is an Asian male with black hair and brown eyes. He is described as being 5'5" and 130 pounds, with tattoos on his arms and chest.

Authorities reported that Na drives a white GMC Sierra truck.

Anyone with information about this person's whereabouts should call 703-691-2131.

