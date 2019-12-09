RESTON, Va. — Police need your help locating 15-year-old girl from Reston, Virginia.

Renata Yearout was last seen around 8 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1400 block of Northpoint Glen Court.

She was described as 5’6”tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials are concerned about her mental of physical health.

If you see her, call 703-691-2131.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 12-year-old girl from Northwest

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 15-year-old boy from Northwest