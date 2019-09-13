VIENNA, Va. — Police need your help find a 15-year-old from Vienna, Virginia.

Patrick Knight III was last seen Thursday in the 1700 block of Gosnell Road around 5:30 p.m.

He is described as 5’7” tall, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans and white shirt.

Police are concerned for his mental and/or physical health.

If you see him, call 703-691-2131.

