Missing, endangered 18-year-old woman found safe

Police in Prince William County were looking for a woman they considered to be endangered.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police located a missing endangered 18-year-old woman in Prince William County.

She was last seen Sunday around 5:30 p.m. leaving her home in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

The Prince William County Police Department said that shortly after leaving her home, she called a family member and made "concerning statements."

Police provided an update around 9 p.m. that she had been found safe.

With no answers about Jose Guerrero's whereabouts, his family and friends have turned to prayer hoping that the young father is found safe and sound.

Community members gathered at a Woodbridge shopping center parking lot on New Year's Eve to hold a candlelight vigil to bring the 20-year-old home. His loved ones wore yellow and white to symbolize the faith and hope they still have to find the man they called 'Chepe.'

"This is like a nightmare that you want to go away," said Guerrero's girlfriend, Sheila Perez to WUSA9.