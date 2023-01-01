x
Missing, endangered 18-year-old woman found safe

Police in Prince William County were looking for a woman they considered to be endangered.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police located a missing endangered 18-year-old woman in Prince William County.

She was last seen Sunday around 5:30 p.m. leaving her home in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

The Prince William County Police Department said that shortly after leaving her home, she called a family member and made "concerning statements."

Police provided an update around 9 p.m. that she had been found safe.

