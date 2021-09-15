Alexandria Police search for missing toddlers

Police say 2-year-old twins Mariah and Bailee Fostion were last seen on August 29.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Twin 2-year-old girls have been missing since last month and police in Alexandria are asking for the public's help to find them.

In a press release Tuesday, the Alexandria Police Department said Mariah and Bailee Fostion were last seen with their non-custodial parent, John Gaddy III, on August 29.

According to police, Gaddy III is known to frequent places in Maryland, D.C. and Pennsylvania.

Bailee Fostion is described as about 33 inches tall and 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she may have skin discoloration on her scalp. Mariah Fostion is 36 inches tall and 27 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she may have skin discoloration on both legs.

Police have not released further details about the circumstances surrounds the twin girls' disappearance.