WASHINGTON — The Prince George’s County Police Department is actively searching for this 3-month-old Ludwig Umanzor-Luna, who went missing on Monday.

His mother is reporting she gave the infant to an unidentified female on Monday, Sept. 30, but cannot recall who the woman is or where she left the child. Authorities say possibly in the Riverdale area.

If you recognize this mother or have info on Ludwig’s whereabouts, police urgently want to hear from you. Please call Prince George's County Police 301-699-2601 or 911.

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 16-year-old girl from Southeast

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.