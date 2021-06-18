x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Missing

Police searching for missing Silver Spring man with dementia

66-year-old has been missing since Thursday, June 17.
Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a missing 66-year-old man who has dementia. 

Eugene Rodgers was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, when he left his home on Fenwick Lane on foot. At the time, Rodgers told friends that he was running an errand to a nearby store and would return soon. He has not been seen since. Friends and family have been unable to contact him, police said.

Rodgers is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 130 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who may know where Rodgers is is asked to call 911.

Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

RELATED: 'Just reach out' | Daughter of missing 72-year-old Emily Lu begs for answers

RELATED: This household item could double a bloodhound's chance of finding missing persons alive

RELATED: Foul play suspected in disappearance of Lorton woman

RELATED: Hikers find woman's body dismembered at Catoctin Mountain Park

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.