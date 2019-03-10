ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — Police need your help locating a 60-year-old man from Virginia.

Ruben Fuentes was last seen on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Sequoia Court.

He is described as 5’4”, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Fuentes was wearing a gray shirt, dark blue pants and Croc shoes.

If you see him, call 703-691-2131.

RELATED: Police look for missing 81-year-old man from Bethesda

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 64-year-old woman from DC

RELATED: She was abducted as a baby. After 20 years of searching, she's reunited with her family

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.