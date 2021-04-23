Police searching for missing 26-year-old Rockville woman

Athena Wilson was last seen on Thursday, April 22.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 26-year-old woman from Rockville is missing a police are asking for the public's help to find her.

The Montgomery County Police Department said in a release that Athena Wilson was last seen by family at her home on Key West Avenue in Rockville around 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Wilson is described as about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses.

Wilson was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and black leggings, according to police.