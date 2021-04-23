Police searching for missing 26-year-old Rockville woman

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 26-year-old woman from Rockville is missing a police are asking for the public's help to find her.
The Montgomery County Police Department said in a release that Athena Wilson was last seen by family at her home on Key West Avenue in Rockville around 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. She has not been seen or heard from since.
Wilson is described as about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses.
Wilson was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and black leggings, according to police.
Family and police are concerned for Wilson’s physical and emotional welfare, and ask anyone who may have information about this case or know where Wilson might be to call the Montgomery County Police Department at at 301-279-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.
