x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Missing

Police searching for missing 26-year-old Rockville woman

Athena Wilson was last seen on Thursday, April 22.
Credit: Montgomery County Police

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 26-year-old woman from Rockville is missing a police are asking for the public's help to find her.

The Montgomery County Police Department said in a release that Athena Wilson was last seen by family at her home on Key West Avenue in Rockville around 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Wilson is described as about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses.

Wilson was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and black leggings, according to police.

Family and police are concerned for Wilson’s physical and emotional welfare, and ask anyone who may have information about this case or know where Wilson might be to call the Montgomery County Police Department at at 301-279-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.

Credit: Montgomery County Police
Athena Wilson

RELATED: FOUND: Missing 13 and 6-year-old boys last seen in Northeast found by DC Police

RELATED: Missing teen brothers found safe after taking out canoe in St. Mary's County, police say

RELATED: DC police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.