Woman, 7-year-old and 3-year-old listed as missing in McLean, Virginia

Maryam Darab, 7-year-old Mia Amer and 3-year-old Malik Amer were last seen Sunday shortly before 9:45 p.m.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman and two children who have been reported missing in Fairfax County.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, 34-year-old Maryam Darab, 7-year-old Mia Amer and 3-year-old Malik Amer were last seen Sunday shortly before 9:45 p.m.

The trio was leaving the 7900 block of Tysons One Place in Mclean and haven't been seen since.

Police say they may have been traveling in a black SUV.

Darab is described as standing around 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police describe Mia as a 4-foot tall 7-year-old. She weighs around 85 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Malik is 3-foot-6 and weighs 70 pounds at 3 years old. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives have listed them as endangered due to mental or physical health concerns.

Anyone who has seen Darba, Mia or Malik or knows where they may be is asked to share the information with police by calling (703) 691-2131.

#Missing 34 yr-old Maryam Darab, 7 yr-old Mia Amer, & 3 yr-old Malik Amer. Last seen yesterday 9:40pm leaving 7900 blk Tysons One Pl, Mclean. Unknown clothing descriptions. Possibly in a blk SUV. Endangered due to mental and/or physical health concerns. Call 703-691-2131. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/h04PoutpAA — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 3, 2023