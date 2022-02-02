MISSING: Police search for 12-year-old in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County are searching for a missing 12-year-old.
Madaline Villata Amaya was last seen near Willston Drive and Patrick Henry Drive in Seven Corners around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
In a tweet Wednesday, Investigators described Madaline as standing 4'5" tall and weighing around 100 pounds and having black hair. She may be wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.
Due to her age, police have listed Madaline as an endangered juvenile.
If you have seen Madaline or know where she may be, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131.
