x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing

MISSING: Police search for 12-year-old in Fairfax County

Madaline Villata Amaya was last seen around 3 p.m. in Seven Corners.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County are searching for a missing 12-year-old.

Madaline Villata Amaya was last seen near Willston Drive and Patrick Henry Drive in Seven Corners around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

In a tweet Wednesday, Investigators described Madaline as standing 4'5" tall and weighing around 100 pounds and having black hair. She may be wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

Due to her age, police have listed Madaline as an endangered juvenile. 

If you have seen Madaline or know where she may be, contact the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131. 

Credit: Fairfax County Police

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: Here's the new method bloodhounds are using to find missing people

Free kits collect the scent of children and those with dementia to give bloodhounds a better tracking chance. 

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Family: Remains of Brian Ward found over a year after disappearance