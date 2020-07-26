CRITICAL MISSING: 4-year-old girl and mother last seen in Northwest, DC

Have you seen this mother and her child? DC Police are looking for Arella Kemp and her mother, Virginia, who were last seen July 24.

WASHINGTON — DC Police need your help in locating a four-year-old girl and her mother who were last seen in Northwest, D.C. on Friday.

4-year-old Arella Kai Kemp and her mother, 32-year-old Virginia Cosinne Kemp, were last spotted in the 4600 block of Fessenden Street in Northwest on Friday.

Investigators describe 4-year-old Arella has weighing around 40 pounds and about three feet tall, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolor dress.

Her mother, Virginia, is described as being about 5'1 in height and around 136 pounds with bleach blonde hair and blue eyes. Investigators believe she may have been operating a 2020 Hyundai Veloster with a DC plate of GF-6304.

Investigators are unsure of what Virginia was last wearing.