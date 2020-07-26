x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

missing

CRITICAL MISSING: 4-year-old girl and mother last seen in Northwest, DC

Have you seen this mother and her child? DC Police are looking for Arella Kemp and her mother, Virginia, who were last seen July 24.
Credit: DC Police
Have you seen this mother and child? DC Police are looking for Arella Kemp and her mother, Virginia.

WASHINGTON — DC Police need your help in locating a four-year-old girl and her mother who were last seen in Northwest, D.C. on Friday.

4-year-old Arella Kai Kemp and her mother, 32-year-old Virginia Cosinne Kemp, were last spotted in the 4600 block of Fessenden Street in Northwest on Friday. 

Investigators describe 4-year-old Arella has weighing around 40 pounds and about three feet tall, with sandy brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a multicolor dress.

Her mother, Virginia, is described as being about 5'1 in height and around 136 pounds with bleach blonde hair and blue eyes. Investigators believe she may have been operating a 2020 Hyundai Veloster with a DC plate of GF-6304.

Investigators are unsure of what Virginia was last wearing.

Credit: DC Police
Have you seen this mother and child? DC Police are looking for Arella Kemp and her mother, Virginia.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Arella and Virginia are urged to contact D.C. Police's Missing Person Unit at 202-727-9099. You can also send in anonymous tips at 50411.

 

RELATED: Three people injured in Montgomery County shooting Saturday evening

RELATED: Family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen holds press conference with attorney in DC

RELATED: 3 injured in accidental shooting at a militia staging area in Louisville amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death

RELATED: Police: Boyfriend charged in murder of missing DC mother

RELATED: Car stolen with 6-year-old inside; child located safely, car still missing

RELATED: CRITICAL MISSING: 31-year-old man last seen in Northeast DC

Download the brand-new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news