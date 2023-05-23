Police investigate after Maryland boy goes missing

Sean McLaughlin Jr., 13, of Greater Landover, was last seen May 11 at Kenmoor Middle School.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Police are investigating the disappearance of a 13-year-old Maryland boy who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

The boy may be wearing a black undershirt with white writing, black sweatpants and black Nike tennis shoes.

Sean is described as being 6-foot-2, 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Sean's grandfather told WUSA9 that he was last seen walking away from his school and getting on a metro bus.

"My grandson isn't a bad boy; we are worried," the grandfather said.

The grandfather said this isn't the first time Sean has gone missing. Around February or March, Sean left and was later found in Virginia.

Apparently, Sean told a teacher that he met someone named Lucas and was going to spend the summer with him, the grandfather said.