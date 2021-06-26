Prince George’s County Police search for missing man

67-year-old George Irving, Jr. is a black male, six feet tall and 240 pounds. Have you seen him?

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — 67-year-old George Irving, Jr. was last seen on Monday, June 21 in the 11400 Abbotswood Ct, Upper Marlboro, Maryland around 12:45 p.m., according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Irving is a black male, six feet tall and 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue sweatpants with gray and blue shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Regional Investigation Division – Central Region at 301-772-4911.

In Virginia, the search for missing 72-year-old Emily Lu of Lorton has entered its third week. Fairfax County Police said there have been no new updates since they pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

The longtime Northern Virginia resident was last seen checking out groceries at the Aldi in Woodbridge. Officers responded to her home the next day when her employer requested a welfare check after she didn't show up to work.

Officers arrived to find her vehicle in the driveway on Davis Drive with recently purchased groceries still inside. Police suspected foul play after other evidence was found inside the home.