WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are asking for your help in locating 71-year-old John Ellis Perry who was last seen Monday night.

Perry was last seen on in the 5000 block of 11th Street, Northeast around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Perry is described by authorities as a 5'10 black male weighing around 170 pounds. He has short grey hair, brown eyes, and a bald spot. Police said he also has a grey mustache/beard and was last seen wearing a rust-colored shirt, gray sweater and black corduroy pants with black shoes.

D.C. Police are asking anyone with information on Perry and his whereabouts to call (202) 727-9099.

