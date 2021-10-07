Body of elderly Frederick man found in creek bed

Anthony "Tony" Walker was last seen leaving his home in Jefferson, Maryland early Wednesday morning.

FREDERICK, Md. — The body of Anthony "Tony" Walker was found after he walked away from his home early Wednesday morning, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Walker was reported missing by his family to the sheriff's office Wednesday morning. Deputies say home camera footage showed Walker leaving his home on Bedford Drive around 1:40 a.m.

The sheriff's office asked for the public's help locating him but unfortunately, the 79-year-old body was found in a nearby Jefferson creek bed around 6:30 p.m. There is no word on how Walker died or how he ended up in the creek bed.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office Captain Jeff Eyeler said Walker suffered from dementia and extensive hearing loss.

“This is an especially sad time for the Walker family, the Jefferson community, and all Frederick County residents,” said Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “Our deepest condolences go out to Tony’s family, friends, and neighbors and please know that the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office will be here to support you however we can.”