Missing: 61-year-old Maryland man last seen Monday

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help finding Patrick Keith. He was last seen by his family at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday at his house in Greenbelt. The next day, Keith called his family and told them he was at the Hillandale Shopping Center in Silver Spring. That was the last time his family heard from him, and they haven't been able to get in touch since, according to police.