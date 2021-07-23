Missing: 61-year-old Maryland man last seen Monday

GREENBELT, Md. — A 61-year-old man from Greenbelt has been missing since Monday, July 19, and police in Montgomery County are concerned about him.
Detectives with the Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help finding Patrick Keith. He was last seen by his family at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday at his house in Greenbelt. The next day, Keith called his family and told them he was at the Hillandale Shopping Center in Silver Spring. That was the last time his family heard from him, and they haven't been able to get in touch since, according to police.
Investigators say foul play is not suspected in his disappearance at this time.
Keith is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Keith was last seen wearing a green Celtics baseball hat, gray shirt, tan shorts and black sneakers.
Police and family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with any information about where Keith may be is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency line at 301-279-8000. The line is operating 24 hours a day.
Callers may remain anonymous.
