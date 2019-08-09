WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl from Northwest.

Asia Clark was last seen in the 700 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest on Sunday, a missing persons report said.

Clark is described as a black female with a medium complexion. She's 5-foot-3, weighs 120 lbs with brownish hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a camouflage sweater, black pants and orange and blue Air Nike sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clark to call (202)727-9099.

