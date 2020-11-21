x
Police searching for missing 23-year-old Germantown man with Down syndrome

Joseph Moubarek was last seen Friday morning.
Credit: Montgomery County Police Department
Joseph Daniel Moubarek was last seen Friday

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help to find a 23-year-old Germantown man who was reported missing on Friday

Joseph Daniel Moubarek was last seen walking out of his Winding Creek Way home at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20, police said. Moubarek often uses public transportation around D.C. and Prince George's County.

Moubarek has long black hair and brown eyes and is approximately 5' 1'' tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. He has Down syndrome.

Anyone with information about Joseph Daniel Moubarek’s whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Police at 301-279-8000, a 24/7 phone line. Callers may remain anonymous.

