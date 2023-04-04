Missing honors student's car found in Shenandoah National Park

Mateo Cobo Zevallos has not been seen since May 5.

OAKTON, Va. — The search continues for a missing George Mason University honors student who disappeared on May 5. Police and family have been looking for Mateo Cobo Zevallos, who was expected to graduate Friday. Now, his car has been found in Shenandoah National Park.

Claire Corner, a spokesperson for Shenandoah National Park, said the gray Honda belonging to Zevallos was found Friday morning. About 25 search personnel from the National Park Service and Virginia Department of Emergency Management were searching for the man as of 8 a.m.

Zevallos is 21 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He is described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray, black and brown flannel shirt and a green North Face backpack.

Family says Zevallos left his home in Oakton en route to George Mason University, but did not show up in class or on campus.