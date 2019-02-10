WASHINGTON — D.C. police need your help finding 64-year-old Gaye Jones from Northwest D.C.

Jones was last seen in the 1300 block of Harvard Street on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Police said she was last seen wearing blue pants, a beige shirt, and flat blue shoes.

Jones is described as a black woman, 5'8'', weighing 145 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you can contact D.C. police at 202-576-6768.

