WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy from Southeast.

Kent Nathaniel-Alonzo Parris was last seen in the 2800 block of 2nd Street Southeast Saturday.

Police described him as a black male with a medium brown complexion. He's 5-foot-5, weighs 130 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tan pants, a black coat, a red and green winter hat and black and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Parris to call (202) 727-9099.

