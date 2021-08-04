D.C. Police searching for missing 13 and 6-year-old boys last seen in Northeast

13-year-old Terell Clark and 6-year-old Isaiah Clark, were last spotted in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue around 6:45 p.m., police say.

WASHINGTON — A search is underway for two missing boys who were last seen in Northeast D.C. Wednesday evening, D.C. Police said.

13-year-old Terell Clark and 6-year-old Isaiah Clark, were last spotted in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue around 6:45 p.m., police said.

Terell is described as a black male with a medium complexion. He is 5’5” in height and weighs about 135 pounds, police said. Terell has short black hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last wearing a gray shirt with Adidas in black letters on the front, blue jeans, black/white Nike Air sneakers and a green army fatigue jacket.

Isaiah Clark is described as a black male with a medium complexion. He is 3’2” in height and weighs about 85 pounds. Police said he has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a gray shirt with Spider-Man logo on front, blue jeans, tan Timberland boots, a blue hoodie with the word Gap in yellow/blue letter on the front.

