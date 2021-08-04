D.C. Police searching for missing 13 and 6-year-old boys last seen in Northeast

WASHINGTON — A search is underway for two missing boys who were last seen in Northeast D.C. Wednesday evening, D.C. Police said.
13-year-old Terell Clark and 6-year-old Isaiah Clark, were last spotted in the 2000 block of Maryland Avenue around 6:45 p.m., police said.
Terell is described as a black male with a medium complexion. He is 5’5” in height and weighs about 135 pounds, police said. Terell has short black hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last wearing a gray shirt with Adidas in black letters on the front, blue jeans, black/white Nike Air sneakers and a green army fatigue jacket.
Isaiah Clark is described as a black male with a medium complexion. He is 3’2” in height and weighs about 85 pounds. Police said he has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a gray shirt with Spider-Man logo on front, blue jeans, tan Timberland boots, a blue hoodie with the word Gap in yellow/blue letter on the front.
Have you seen them?
If you or someone you know has any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call The Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.
