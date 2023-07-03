Concern grows for missing Charlotte teen believed to be in Loudoun Co.

Police say 16-year-old Leana Lang was last seen leaving Olympic High School in Charlotte, N.C. on Feb. 13, 2023.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager from Charlotte, North Carolina who is believed to be in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Detectives say Leana Lang, 16, was last seen leaving Olympic High School in Charlotte on Feb. 13. She is described as a Black 16-year-old girl with brown eyes, 5-foot-6, and weighing 120 pounds. She is said to sometimes wear her hair in braids and the other times in a natural style.

Investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department believe Leana may be located somewhere in Loudoun County.

New information surrounding her disappearance has caused family members to become concerned for her safety and overall wellbeing, the police department said.

Police have not said why they believe Leana may be in Virginia or who they believe she has been in contact with since going missing over three weeks ago.

Detectives are working to find answers in this case.