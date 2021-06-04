Teen brothers missing after taking out canoe in Calvert County, police say

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — The search is on for two teenage brothers last seen Sunday night in a canoe.
Officers with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police (NRP) first learned of the missing boys, ages 13 and 15, on Monday afternoon at about 2 p.m., according to the department's Public Information Officer, Lauren Moses. Moses said the boys reportedly took out a canoe Sunday night at around 9:30 p.m. and have not been seen since. They were last seen on Harry James Road near Harry James Creek.
Moses said her department is in charge of the investigation and "will continue to use every available resource to locate them."
Other than their ages, we have not received any additional information about the boys, such as names or descriptions.
The search for the boys continues Tuesday and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
