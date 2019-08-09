WASHINGTON — D.C. police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy from Northwest.

Edward Mosley was last seen in the 500 block of 7th Street, Northwest on Saturday, a missing persons report said.

Mosely is described as a black male with a medium complexion. He's 5-foot-11, weighs 135 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black bubble coat, a green shirt, gray jeans and black sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edward Mosley to call (202) 727-9099.

