Police searching for missing 38-year-old Alexandria woman

Brianna Straub was last seen July 22 at 8 p.m., police said.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A woman is missing in Alexandria, Virginia, and police are asking for the public's help to find her.

Brianna Straub was last seen around 8 p.m. on July 22, according to the Alexandria Police Department. She was last seen in the 2500 block of N. Van Dorn Street. Police searched for her Thursday night using a helicopter, but have been unsuccessful in finding her.

Straub is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police did not offer a clothing description for the woman, but say she was carrying a black Swiss-branded backpack when she was last seen.

Credit: Alexandria PD

Police in Alexandria did not offer any additional details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. They ask anyone who sees her or may have information about her whereabouts to call the Alexandria Police Department at 911 or the non-emergency line at 703-746-4444.

