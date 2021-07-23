Police searching for missing 38-year-old Alexandria woman

Brianna Straub was last seen July 22 at 8 p.m., police said.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A woman is missing in Alexandria, Virginia, and police are asking for the public's help to find her.

Brianna Straub was last seen around 8 p.m. on July 22, according to the Alexandria Police Department. She was last seen in the 2500 block of N. Van Dorn Street. Police searched for her Thursday night using a helicopter, but have been unsuccessful in finding her.

Straub is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Police did not offer a clothing description for the woman, but say she was carrying a black Swiss-branded backpack when she was last seen.