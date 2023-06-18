Child from Fairfax Co. found

x
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 9-year-old girl was found safe Sunday afternoon after she was reported missing.

Police in Fairfax County were searching for a 9-year-old girl who disappeared Sunday morning. Investigators said the child was considered endangered because of her age.

The police department said the child was last seen around 11 a.m. in Kingstowne, near the Festival at Manchester Lakes Shopping Center. 

