FREDERICK, Md. — Police need your help locating a missing 9-year-old boy from Frederick, Maryland.

Keith Carlisle was last seen Friday morning around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive.

Police are asking those in the area to check around and below their cars before heading out.

He is described as 4-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 50 pounds with black hair. He was wearing an orange multi-colored shirt and dinosaur print pants.

If you see him, call Frederick police.

