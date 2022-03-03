Police searching for missing 68-year-old man last seen in hospital gown in Prince George's County

LARGO, Md. — A search is underway for a 68-year-old man who was last seen near the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center early Thursday morning.
Police need your help to locate 68-year-old Victor Ruiz who they say disappeared after he was last spotted wearing a hospital gown just before 1 a.m.
Ruiz is described as being 5'7 and weighing about 175 pounds.
Police are asking anyone who may know of his whereabouts to contact detectives at 301-290-2160.
Have you seen him?
